IND vs ENG| Ben Stokes' Unfiltered Take After England Defeat India At Lord's: 'If That Doesn't Get You Excited...'

India fell to a heartbreaking defeat against England at Lord's on the last day of the 3rd Test. Despite Ravindra Jadeja's sensational 61 runs, he failed to lead India to the desired target.

Indian Top Order Failed When Needed The Most

Chasing 193, Indian batters got their plans wrong and England capitalised to take the advantage. A hapless Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first victim of Jofra Archer as he got dismissed while attempting a rash shot. Karun Nair looked to be settled well, but the Indian batter made a mess of a Brydon Carse delivery and went back to the dressing room.

KL Rahul too didn't survive long while the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill to lived up to the expectations. and the onus was on Ravindra Jadeja, who almost led India to a historical win at the Lord's. But Mohammed Siraj's unfortunate dismissal scuppered their plans.

Ben Stokes Doesn't Mince His Words

Ben Stokes was the best England bowler as he conceded 48 runs while picking up three wickets. The England captain's recent fitness issue has been a concern. He bowled 44 overs, which happened to be his 3rd highest in a Test match. Despite receiving instructions over his bowling limits, Stokes defied the odds and pushed his body to the limit and bowling 19 overs on the 5th day.

As quoted by ESPN, on being asked about his intense spell, he said, “I have taken myself to some pretty dark places before. Today was… but look, bowling to win a Test match, if that doesn't get you excited, I don't know what does.

"With what today was, what was on the line. Yesterday [Saturday] was a bit different. You know, there was still more cricket to be played. And, you know, pulled myself off there. I mean, to be honest, I was absolutely cooked [on day three] as well. But again, today, you know, game was on the line. Nothing was stopping me [carrying on]."