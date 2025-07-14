IND vs ENG: Will Rishabh Pant And Jasprit Bumrah Feature In 4th Test? Captain Shubman Gill Offers Huge Update

India failed to chase down 193 runs as England picked up a 22-run victory at Lord's. Top order failure proved to be a major difference as England have now taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series.

Another Top Order Collapse For India At Lord's

A Washington Sundar magic halted England's innings at 192 runs as India sniffed victory on the 4th day. England batters failed to judge Washington's right arm off spin as the Indian all-rounder ran through their batting lineup, picking up the likes of Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith.

But the Indian batters got their plans wrong and England took command from the very start. A hapless Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first victim of Jofra Archer as he tried a rash shot. Karun Nair looked settled, but the Indian batter made a mess of a Brydon Carse delivery and went back to the dressing room.

KL Rahul didn't survive long, and the onus was on Ravindra Jadeja, who almost led India to a historical win at the Lord's. But Mohammed Siraj's unfortunate dismissal hampered their plans.

Shubman Gill Provided Rishabh Pant And Jasprit Bumrah Update

After the match, Shubman Gill provided a positive update on Rishabh Pant. The Indian vice-captain suffered a finger injury while trying to stop a Jasprit Bumrah delivery on the leg side.

As quoted by ANI, he said, “Rishabh went for scans. There is no major injury so he should be fine for fourth Test in Manchester starting July 23.

Jasprit Bumrah's workload has also been a top priority for the Indian Team. Lord's was Bumrah's second Test match in this series and the 31 year old is expected to feature in one more match as it stands.

On being asked about Bumrah's availability, the Indian captain answered, "You will get to know about it soon."