IND vs ENG: Cheteshwar Pujara Raises One Concern On KL Rahul's Batting: 'He's A Complete Test Player But...'

KL Rahul looked in sublime touch, and the onus will be on him to take forward India's challenge on day four. The match is evenly poised at the moment, and the visitors cannot afford to make any more mistakes.

Cheteshwar Pujara Points Out KL Rahul's Vulnerability

Rahul took over the charge in the first innings and built the platform with a 91-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rahul maintained his composure in the second innings and has gone on to bring up another half-century to his name in the second innings. The 33-year-old has been tipped to play a major role in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Cheteshwar Pujara feels Rahul needs to convert those good starts into big runs. In an interaction with the broadcaster, the India batter said, "Technically, he's one of the most correct batsmen in the Indian Test team, and the way he times the ball, the way his footwork is, the way he judges the length, he looks like he's a complete Test player. But at the same time, he has to score big runs, and he's capable enough, but there are times where he gets off to a good start and then he gets out."

Jasprit Bumrah's Brilliance Drove England

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as India's saviour once again. The 31-year-old picked up another five-wicket haul to set up an exciting finale. Bumrah removed Zak Crawley very early in the innings, and Ben Duckett and Joe Root also became his victims. He remains India's most potent weapon, and given the trajectory of the current Test match, he is expected to play a major role in the 4th innings. Bumrah also etched his name in the history books as he became the third-highest wicket-taker in SENA countries as a visiting bowler. He now has accumulated 150 scalps, getting past the likes of Malcolm Marshall and Wasim Akram.