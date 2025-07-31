IND vs ENG: Daunting Past Follows Shubman Gill's India In The Fifth Test, Here's How India Have Performed In Test Matches Played At The Oval So Far

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul walk out to bat on the fifth day of the Manchester Test | Image: Associated Press

IND vs ENG: The iconic Kennington Oval is all set to host the fifth and the final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series played between India and England. The hosts, England, are lead the five-match Test series by a margin of 2-1, whereas India need to win at all costs to level the series. The visitors somehow managed to save the Manchester Test, which ended in a draw, but as far as the Oval Test is concerned, it is all or nothing for the young Indian Team.

Here's India's Record At The Kennington Oval

India have always found conditions in England extremely tricky and have always played good Test cricket on English soil in patches. The visitors are yet to win their first Test series against England in England since 2007. India have played 17 Test matches at the Oval. Sixteen of them were against the home side, and one of them was the World Test Championship Final that they played against Australia in 2023.

India registered their first victory at the iconic venue back in 1971, whereas their recent victory at the venue came in 2021 when India had toured England under the leadership of Virat Kohli. Surprisingly, these are the only two Test matches that India have won at this venue. They have lost six, including the WTC 2023 final, and nine of them ended in a draw.

The Last Push For India In The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series