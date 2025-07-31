IND vs ENG: Daunting Past Follows Shubman Gill's India In The Fifth Test, Here's How India Have Performed In Test Matches Played At The Oval So Far

Updated 31 July 2025 at 10:58 IST
IND vs ENG: The iconic Kennington Oval is all set to host the fifth and the final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series played between India and England. The hosts, England, are lead the five-match Test series by a margin of 2-1, whereas India need to win at all costs to level the series. The visitors somehow managed to save the Manchester Test, which ended in a draw, but as far as the Oval Test is concerned, it is all or nothing for the young Indian Team.
ALSO READ | IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs England Series Finale Online And On TV?
India have always found conditions in England extremely tricky and have always played good Test cricket on English soil in patches. The visitors are yet to win their first Test series against England in England since 2007. India have played 17 Test matches at the Oval. Sixteen of them were against the home side, and one of them was the World Test Championship Final that they played against Australia in 2023.
India registered their first victory at the iconic venue back in 1971, whereas their recent victory at the venue came in 2021 when India had toured England under the leadership of Virat Kohli. Surprisingly, these are the only two Test matches that India have won at this venue. They have lost six, including the WTC 2023 final, and nine of them ended in a draw.
ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir-Shubman Gill Set to Make Four Stunning Changes to Team India's Playing XI For Oval Test; Karun Nair May Return
India have played good cricket so far in this series, but in patches. They made some massive errors in the Headingley and the Lord's Test, which helped England take a 2-1 lead in the series. The Oval Test match is not only a chance for Shubman Gill's India to level the series, but also to better their record at the Kennington Oval.
Published 31 July 2025 at 10:58 IST