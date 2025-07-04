'Dekh Kya Raha Hai?' Shubman Gill Lambastes Akash Deep For Schoolboy Error at Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: Shubman Gill was unstoppable on Thursday as he played the captain's knock to perfection on Thursday to put India in total control at Edgbaston. Gill scored a record-breaking 269, while India went onto to post a mammoth 587. But what grabbed eyeballs was Gill's aggression. The Indian captain fumed at Akash Deep after the pacer was not alert to Gill's call.

The throw was a little erratic and that gave him some extra time to get back in the crease. This got Gill furious and he asked what are you looking at.

‘Bhaag jaldi se’

"Dekh kya raha hai? Bhaag jaldi se (What are you staring at? Run quickly)" Gill screamed.

Here is the clip that is now going viral.

At the end of the day's play, India had also picked up three English wickets. Akash Deep picked up two, while Mohammed Siraj got a solitary wicket.

Gill spoke about the changes he made to his batting and how it is working.

"Good position to be in. I worked on a few things and at the end of IPL, which is very important before going into Test cricket. Looking at how things gave gone so far, it is working for me. I did not take any slip catches for the last couple of days because I was batting, but nice to get those catches. Fielding was very important and we discussed about it that if we were half as good in the previous game, things would have been different." Gill said at the end of Day 2.

India's Plan on Day 3

Team India would look for wickets. With a huge first innings total posted, India would have the opportunity to set attacking fields for wickets.