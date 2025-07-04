Ravindra Jadeja For Sanju Samson? Aakash Chopra Predicts Huge Trade Deal Between CSK-RR Ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson is in the spotlight after a report claimed that Chennai Super Kings is interested in acquiring his services. While that created a massive buzz as he could be a direct replacement of MS Dhoni, it seems like Rajasthan Royals could be upto cracking a solid trade deal. As per former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, Rajasthan Royals could ask for Jadeja or Ravi Ashwin if there is a deal.

‘Ashwin or Jadeja in return’

"Will this trade happen? CSK have expressed interest, but they haven't reached the stage of talks where potential trade names have been discussed. Rajasthan may want either Ashwin or Jadeja in return. It's well within their rights to ask, if the trade ever progresses that far," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The ex-KKR star also explained why Samson at CSK would be a solid deal. He reckons CSK need to start planning beyond Dhoni.

"A CSK official has said they are interested and keen. They feel it would be great to have Samson because he's a keeper-batter, and they need to plan beyond MS Dhoni. So he could be a very good option," he highlighted.

CSK's Season to Forget

Chennai had a season to forget at IPL 2025. They could not even make it to the playoff stage despite being one of the most successful teams in the history of the league. CSK were also hard done by injuries that occurred during the season. For the unversed, Samson has been a part of the Rajasthan franchise since 2018.