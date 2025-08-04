Republic World
  'Disappointed': Irfan Pathan Slams Akash Deep For Under-Par Show at The Oval

Updated 4 August 2025 at 14:48 IST

India vs England: Akash Deep was on fire at Lord's - but he has not been able to carry forward his bowling form to the Oval and that has disappointed former India cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Ankit Banerjee
Akash Deep
Akash Deep | Image: AP

India vs England: Pacer Akash Deep made headlines with his bowling at the Lord's Test, but he has not been able to find his rhythm in the ongoing fifth and final Test at the Oval. In the absence of Bumrah, Akash was expected to stand up and deliver, but he has not lived upto the expectations and that has hurt former India cricketer Irfan Pathan. 

‘He could have bowled well’

"The one bowler I am disappointed with is Akash Deep. He could have bowled well. A bowler with a straight seam is very dangerous in the last innings, but that could not happen," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Akash picked two wickets in the game - one each in two innings. He was certainly not at his best and Pathan was upset with that. 

Published 4 August 2025 at 14:47 IST