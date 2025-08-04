Bad Light And Rain To Delay The Outcome Of The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series? Here's London's Weather Forecast For 5th Day Of Oval Test

IND vs ENG: The ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series has been a great endorsement for Test cricket, and as things stand, the winner will be decided on the fifth day of the Oval Test. All the previous four Test matches of this series produced results in the final session of the final day, but as far as the winner of the Oval Test is concerned, it might very well be decided in the first session of the fifth day.

England are currently 2-1 up in the series, and all they need to do is avoid a defeat. Draw is out of the equation as far as this Test match is concerned. England need just 35 runs to win the match and the series, whereas India need just four wickets to level the series. The fifth Test was all done and dusted on the fourth day, but bad light stopped play and forced matters to go through to the fifth day.

Here's the Weather Forecast for the Fifth Day of the Oval Test

Despite Harry Brook (111 runs off 98 balls) and Joe Root's (105 runs off 152 balls) heroics on the fourth day of the Oval Test, Indian bowlers gained some momentum in the final session and reduced England to six wickets, but bad light forced the play to stop. With just 35 runs needed, the match is expected to be over in the first session itself.

Rain is predicted to play spoilsport in the fifth day of the Oval Test, but according to AccuWeather, it is expected to arrive late in the day, at around 2 PM. Both the teams will go for result and will try to seal the result in the first session of the Test match.

New Ball Dilemma for Team India