IND vs ENG: England Look To Shatter 123-Year-Old Record At The Kennington Oval As Weather Forecast And India's New Ball Tactic Grabs Spotlight

IND vs. ENG: The fate of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is all set to be decided on the fifth day of the last Test match that is being played at the Kennington Oval in London. The series undoubtedly has been a great endorsement for the longest format of the game, as all the five Test matches of this series have been decided on the fifth day. England currently lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series by a margin of 2-1, and all they have to do is avoid a loss in order to win the series.

As far as India are concerned, they can't afford to lose. They are already trailing behind England, and a win at the Oval will help them level the series. India pulled off a miraculous heist at Manchester, and it helped them to have yet another crack at England in the fifth and the final Test match of the series.

England Eye Series Win in London

The equation as of now is pretty simple for both the teams: England need 25 runs to win, and India need only three wickets. Not to forget the fact that Chris Woakes is injured, and he might walk out to bat at number 11 if his team needs his services. Riding high on the backs of stellar knocks from Harry Brook (111 runs off 98 balls) and Joe Root (105 runs off 152 balls), England did threaten India's dreams of levelling the series, but a few good spells from Indian bowlers in the final session of Day 4 have forced England to stay on the backfoot.

Three hundred or more runs have never been scored at the Kennington Oval. The last time England chased down something in excess of 250 was back in 1902, against Australia.

List of Top 5 Highest Run Chases at the Kennington Oval

England: 263 runs vs. Australia in 1902

West Indies: 253 runs vs. England in 1963

Australia: 242 runs vs. England in 1972

West Indies: 225 runs vs. England in 1988

Sri Lanka: 219 runs vs. England in 2024

All Eyes on Shubman Gill's Tactics