Stuart Broad Blatantly Mocks Washington Sundar's 'India Would Definitely Win This Test' Comment at Lord's

India vs England: With the series well-poised at Oval, former England pacer Stuart Broad has made a harsh comment on India allrounder Washington Sundar. Broad was asked to reveal his favourite moment of the series and that is when he picked the Sundar's comment ahead of the final day at the Lord's. With India chasing 193 to win, they lost four wickets at the end of Day four. Yet, Sundar said ‘India would definitely win this Test’. And now, Broad says he found that remark funny as India went onto lose the match.

“My favourite moment from the series was when Washington Sundar, in an interview before batting, said that ‘India would definitely win this Test’,” said Stuart Broad on Sky Sports.

"Washington Sundar chipped one back to Jofra Archer, beautiful catch, and he went back for zero. It did make me smile," he added.

Who Are Favourites at The Oval?

The hosts are currently 2-1 up in the series, and all they need to do is avoid a defeat - if that happens, they win the series. Draw is more or less out of the equation as far as this Test match is concerned, with little or no chance of rain. England need just 35 runs to win the match and the series, whereas India need just four wickets to level the series.