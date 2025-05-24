Gautam Gambhir Warned Not to 'Shield' Shubman Gill if Made Test Captain; KL Rahul Recommended as Virat Kohli Replacement at No. 4

Ind vs Eng: Team India's squad for the upcoming tour of England would be announced today and speculations over who makes it and who does not is doing the rounds. As per reports, Shubman Gill will be made the Test captain and that will also mark the beginning of a new era. But before all that happens, former India cricketer Najvot Singh Sidhu has warned Gambhir not to ‘shield’ Gill. Sidhu also urged that Gambhir should ensure Gill opens and does not slot him at No. 4.

'Don't say that we will make him play instead of Kohli'

"I am all for Gill. But Gill the batsman. If you make him a captain in Test cricket, then make him open or play him at No.3. Then don't put a protective shield on him. Then you will have to give the signal that he is our captain. We are investing in him for a year. And Gill opens. Then don't say that we will make him play instead of Kohli. You can't do that. Because that's a wrong signal," said Sidhu on his YouTube channel.

"Because a strong man doesn't need a protective shield. Whether you play Sarfaraz there. Last time you took Sarfaraz on tour. I will play Shreyas Iyer. You don't want to keep Shreyas Iyer in reckoning. Bring Karun Nair. My goal is to make KL Rahul play on no. 4," he added.

Sidhu also reckoned that Jasprit Bumrah should be made the captain instead of Gill.

Gill Firing in IPL