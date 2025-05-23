IPL 2025: Jitesh Sharma Steps Up As Skipper As RCB Opts To Bowl, Travis Head Returns For SRH as Multiple Changes Named By Both Sides

IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and skipper Jitesh Sharma has opted to bowl first. Sharma is stepping in as the captain in tonight's game. Both sides have announces changes in their playing XI as well. Tonight's match is happening at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium in Lucknow due to the weather-related issues in Bengaluru.

Jitesh Sharma To Lead RCB AS They Opt To Chase After Winning Toss

With Rajat Patidar being named as an impact player, Jitesh Sharma has stepped in as the skipper for RCB against SRH in Lucknow. The stand-in skipper revealed that they want to make the most out of the surface due to the moisture. He also revealed that it would be his first time leading RCB, but he has done it in the past when he was a part of the Punjab Kings.

Jitesh added that RCB intends to finish the league-stage by being at the top of the table.

“We are thinking to bowl first, want to take most of the surface from the moisture. We are looking forward to finish the league on top of the table and enter the playoffs. The management has taken care of the players. We have a good atmosphere and culture. We want to win every game and win the cup,” Jitesh Sharma said at the toss

Multiple Changes Named By Both IPL Franchises

For RCB, Mayank Agarwal steps in to replace Devdutt Padikkal, who has suffered some injury and has kept kept away from the action. Additionally, there is no word on why Rajat Patidar has been named as the Impact Player.