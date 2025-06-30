IND vs ENG: Greg Chappell Showers Praise On Kuldeep Yadav, Puts Indian Spinner In Same Category As Shane Warne

Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the second Test at Edgbaston has been a major debate. After the defeat in the Leeds Test match, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill might have to tweak their plans at Edgbaston.

Kuldeep Yadav Has Been Compared To Shane Warne

India's selection calls took a heavy beating as the ploy to field four pacers didn't go well. Shardul Thakur barely contributed with the ball, while with the bat too, he looked clueless. The bowling all-rounder came on the back of a brilliant century in the intra-squad match, but didn't justify his selection.

Kuldeep Yadav hasn't been involved in red-ball cricket since that New Zealand Test series, and surprisingly, it has been more than six years since he featured in a Test match outside Asia. Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell has compared Kuldeep with the legendary Shane Warne. In his column for ESPN Cricinfo, he assessed that Kuldeep might bring in the variation Shubman needs for the Edgbaston Test.

“There is a reason why wickets often fall after a change of bowling. It forces the batter to recalibrate. That variability isn't available to Shubman Gill with his current crop. Without Bumrah, I'd like to see left-armer Arshdeep Singh added to the mix and Kuldeep Yadav, possibly the best wristspinner since Shane Warne, included in the attack.”

India's Batting Needs To Have A Better Reaction