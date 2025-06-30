IND vs ENG: Greg Chappell Showers Praise On Kuldeep Yadav, Puts Indian Spinner In Same Category As Shane Warne

Updated 30 June 2025 at 13:25 IST
Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the second Test at Edgbaston has been a major debate. After the defeat in the Leeds Test match, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill might have to tweak their plans at Edgbaston.
India's selection calls took a heavy beating as the ploy to field four pacers didn't go well. Shardul Thakur barely contributed with the ball, while with the bat too, he looked clueless. The bowling all-rounder came on the back of a brilliant century in the intra-squad match, but didn't justify his selection.
Kuldeep Yadav hasn't been involved in red-ball cricket since that New Zealand Test series, and surprisingly, it has been more than six years since he featured in a Test match outside Asia. Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell has compared Kuldeep with the legendary Shane Warne. In his column for ESPN Cricinfo, he assessed that Kuldeep might bring in the variation Shubman needs for the Edgbaston Test.
“There is a reason why wickets often fall after a change of bowling. It forces the batter to recalibrate. That variability isn't available to Shubman Gill with his current crop. Without Bumrah, I'd like to see left-armer Arshdeep Singh added to the mix and Kuldeep Yadav, possibly the best wristspinner since Shane Warne, included in the attack.”
Despite five centuries, India's batting also needs some rapid introspection. Except for Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, no other players looked full of intent. Rishabh Pant shone brightly with a twin hundred in each innings while Rahul displayed his class with a valuable contribution in both innings. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal too scored hundreds in the first inning but failed big time in the second innings. Sai Sudharsan didn't have an eye-catching debut Test match, while Karun Nair too was unimpressive on his return to red-ball cricket.
