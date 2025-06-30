Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir Eye To End 39-Year-Old Jinx In Edgbaston, Here's How Team India Have Fared At The Venue Since 1986

IND vs ENG: India's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill have a lot to address ahead of the second Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The second Test match of the series will be played at Edgbaston, the venue known to be the birthplace of the infamous 'Bazball'. For the unversed, Bazball is England's style of playing the aggressive brand of Test cricket, and India have been at its receiving end more than once.

The young Indian team, with Shubman Gill as the captain and Gautam Gambhir at the helm of cricketing affairs, will like to believe that they conceded the first Test match of the series to Ben Stokes' England. Four Indian batsmen scored five centuries across two batting innings in Headingley, but unfortunately for the Indian Team, they failed to capitalize on the crunch moments of the game and ended up losing the opening Test.

Here's How India Have Fared In Edgbaston So Far

There is an upsetting fact about Edgbaston that will worry the fans of the Indian cricket team. India has played a total of eight Test matches at the iconic venue, but they are still winless at the venue. India has lost seven games in Edgbaston, and one of them ended up being a draw.

What's more concerning is the fact that India has touched or raced ahead of the 300-run mark only twice in 16 innings at Edgbaston. The only draw that came India's way was in 1986, during their first appearance at the venue. The last time India set their foot in Edgbaston, the Bazball template was in full swing in the English dressing room. Ben Stokes and Co. had decimated India and had chased down a total of 378 in just 76.4 overs at the loss of four wickets.

Suspense Around The Jasprit Bumrah Situation