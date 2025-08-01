IND vs ENG: Gus Atkinson Shakes Up Team India With Five-Wicket Haul, Steals the Spotlight At The Oval Test

Gus Atkinson celebrates with the ball after gets five wickets during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

Gus Atkinson, the English fast bowler, emerged as England's x-factor in the first innings against Team India. The English bowler has been successful on his first outing against the visitors in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Atkinson is successfully coming off a hamstring injury and has made a significant impact in the ongoing series against India.

Gus Atkinson Nails A Five-Wicket Haul At The Oval

The England cricket team made significant changes to their playing XI, which had multiple replacements named for the fifth Test match at The Oval. Skipper Ben Stokes was benched because of an injury, with Ollie Pope leading as the stand-in captain.

Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue replaced players like Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson and Brydon in the England XI.

Upon his first appearance at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Gus Atkinson nailed a five-wicket haul to rattle the Indian batters in the fifth test match.

It is a momentous occasion for the right-arm medium-fast bowler as he reaped his fourth fifer at his home ground. Atkinson nicked Prasidh Krishna's bail off to end India's innings rather early.

Gus Atkinson picked up the prized wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. He also dismissed India skipper Shubman Gill via a successful run-out.

Team India Restricted At 224 Against England Cricket

England railed up the opposition with their exceptional bowling display on day one of the fifth test at the Oval. The hosts already had the conditions advantage, and they exploited it well to restrict the Indian cricket team.

A five-wicket haul from Gus Atkinson and then a three-wicket spell from Josh Tongur kept England ahead of Team India in the first innings. Rain also played its part as a torrential downpour restricted Team India from going big in the game.