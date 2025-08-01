Wankhede Stadium To Host Seven-A-Side Cricket Match Featuring Argentina Star Lionel Messi, MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli: Report

Lionel Messi might don his cricket boots for the first time when the Argentina and Inter Miami star visits India later this year. As per an Indian Express report, Messi might be involved in a seven-a-side cricket match, which might also feature the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Lionel Messi To feature In A Cricket Match With MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli

The report stated, Wankhede Stadium can witness a historic occasion unravel on December 14 as an event management company conveyed to the Mumbai Cricket Association to block the ground on that day. An MCA source told the Indian Express, “Messi will be at Wankhede Stadium on December 14. He is likely to play a cricket match, too, with former and current cricketers. The organisers will come up with a complete schedule once everything is finalised."

Messi is also expected to visit New Delhi and Kolkata as part of his India tour. The match could also see the likes of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. Messi had visited India earlier when he came with the Argentine national team in 2011. Los Albiceleste took on Venezuela in an international friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. There were reports that the Argentine team might visit India and play a couple of matches, including one in Kerala, but that plan has reportedly been shelved.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Futur Is Yet To be Sorted