India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Semi-Final Clash At Wankhede Stadium? Check Mumbai's Weather Forecast

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face Harry Brook’s England in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.

Here's How India Reach Semi-Finals At T20 World Cup 2026

The Men in Blue have delivered a stupendous performance in the ICC tournament so far. In Group 1 of the Super Eight, India finished second on the standings with four points and a net run rate of +0.106. They played three matches in the Super Eight, winning two and losing one.

India maintained an unbeaten streak in the Group Stage, defeating the United States of America (USA), Namibia, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. However, Suryakumar Yadav and his team suffered their first defeat of the tournament against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, losing by 76 runs on February 22. That was India’s first defeat in 12 matches of the T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

The team bounced back strongly in the Super Eight, securing victories over Zimbabwe and the West Indies.

Advertisement

Check Mumbai's Weather Update Ahead Of IND vs ENG Clash

Indian cricket fans will be hoping for sunny weather in Mumbai so that the exciting clash can take place without interruptions at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5.

According to AccuWeather, the city will experience very hot conditions with hazy sunshine during the day, while the night is expected to be clear. The maximum temperature will reach 39°C, while the minimum will drop to 22°C. Importantly, there is a zero percent chance of rain, so the weather will not play spoilsport in the upcoming game.

At the scheduled start of the match, the temperature will be around 32°C. As the evening progresses, it will gradually cool down, dropping to about 29°C by 9 PM IST.

Hence, it is clear that there is no chance of rain in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5, and fans can expect a full 40-over contest.