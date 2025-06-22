IND vs ENG: Heartbreak For Harry Brook As He Falls Short Of His 9th Test Hundred, Joins Unwanted List Featuring Michael Atherton

Harry Brook has failed to bring up his 9th Test hundred as he has been dismissed for 99. The 26-year-old tried to hook Praish Krishna off a short ball, and Shardul Thakur, who is positioned at long-leg, didn't have to move much and completed the catch. Brook couldn't believe his eyes and looked shattered as he went back on his way to the pavilion. He could have been the second centurion for England after Ollie Pope, who scored a brilliant hundred to keep England alive in the first Test.

Brrok also becomes the third batter after Salim Malik in 1987 and Michael Atherton in 1994 to be dismissed on 99 at Headingley. Brook forged a brilliant partnership with Chris Woakes to stabilise England's innings and the home side is now on the verge of taking a lead at Headingley. Back in 2014, Shaun Marsh was the last batter to get dismissed on 99 against India in Melbourne.

Jasprit Bumrah Brillance Guided India Once Again