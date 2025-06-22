IND vs ENG: Heartbreak For Harry Brook As He Falls Short Of His 9th Test Hundred, Joins Unwanted List Featuring Michael Atherton

Updated 22 June 2025 at 20:38 IST
Harry Brook has failed to bring up his 9th Test hundred as he has been dismissed for 99. The 26-year-old tried to hook Praish Krishna off a short ball, and Shardul Thakur, who is positioned at long-leg, didn't have to move much and completed the catch. Brook couldn't believe his eyes and looked shattered as he went back on his way to the pavilion. He could have been the second centurion for England after Ollie Pope, who scored a brilliant hundred to keep England alive in the first Test.
Brrok also becomes the third batter after Salim Malik in 1987 and Michael Atherton in 1994 to be dismissed on 99 at Headingley. Brook forged a brilliant partnership with Chris Woakes to stabilise England's innings and the home side is now on the verge of taking a lead at Headingley. Back in 2014, Shaun Marsh was the last batter to get dismissed on 99 against India in Melbourne.
Despite losing the wickets, England had managed to bridge the gap with Chris Woakes hitting a brilliant 38 runs. The home side couldn't take a lead and are currently trailing by six runs. Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as India's flagbearer once again as the maverick speedster took a brilliant five-wicket haul to continue his brilliant Test career. The 31-year-old has also equalled Kapil Dev's tally of the most five-wicket hauls in away Test matches. His scalp included Ben Ducket, Zak Crowley and Joe Root. When the other bowlers struggled to find their rhythm on this Headingley surface, Bumrah has managed to get the job done.
Also Read: IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3, LIVE Updates
Published 22 June 2025 at 19:34 IST