IND vs ENG| Historic Win At Edgbaston Highlights Indian Captain Shubman Gill’s Rising Stardom: 'Super Impressed'

A new era kicked off under Shubman Gill's leadership as India crushed England by 336 runs at Edgbaston. Jasprit Bumrah's absence didn't really affect India's plans as Akash Deep emerged as the flagbearer with a match-winning 10-wicket haul.

Shubman Gill Receives Ultimate Praise After India's Edgbaston Heroics

Shubman continued to shine with his bat and knocked England off their perch with a sensational 269-run knock. The 25-year-old became India's highest run scorer in Test cricket on away soil, while he also surpassed Virat Kohli to become the highest scoring Indian captain in the long format. Gill also remains the only Asian captain to win a Test at Edgbaston, and Former Australia captain Michael Clarke heaped praises on the youngster.

While speaking on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, he said, “I know the wickets have been good for batting, a little bit slow in regards to pace but he’s looked comfortable in every position, Front foot, back foot, defense, attack, he dominates spin always. So, I have been like everyone, super impressed by the way he has walked out and batted in England conditions. I think as a captain. That’s probably the most important thing you can do. If you are a bowler, take wickets. If you are a batsman, score runs. That’s the best way to earn respect."

Will England Make Changes At Lord's?