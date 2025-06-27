IND vs ENG - Huge Boost For England Ahead Of Edgbaston Test, Speedster Jofra Archer Likely To Return In Upcoming Matches Against India: Report

England vs India: Ben Stokes-led England sealed a dominating five-wicket triumph over Shubman Gill's India in the first Test match of the five-game series, at Headingley in Leeds, on Tuesday, June 24th.

It was English opener Ben Duckett who was named the 'Player of the Match' following his fiery knock of 149 runs during the run chase.

Team India had five centurions in the match but still failed to win the game after the Shubman Gill-led side's bowling attack struggled to restrict the given target.

Jofra Archer Likely To Take Part In England's Playing XI In Upcoming Edgbaston Test

Ahead of the Edgbaston Test of the series, a report from Sky Sports surfaced that star England pacer Jofra Archer will feature in the Three Lions' next two Tests against India.

Jofra Archer have already been added to England's squad for the second game of the series at Edgbaston, from July 2nd. The presence of Archer will definitely boost the strength of the English bowling attack in the upcoming match of the series.

Jofra Archer last played a Test match back in 2021. Following that, he has not appeared in a red-ball game due to shoulder and back injuries.

Jofra Archer's Numbers In Test Cricket

The 30-year-old English speedster made his debut in Test cricket in 2019 against Australia. Following that, he has played 13 Test matches and 24 innings, picking 42 wickets at an economy rate of 2.99.

Archer played just two matches and three innings against India in the Tests, bagging four wickets at an economy rate of 3.46. Even though he has not played much against India, the England pacer a solid numbers on English soil. Archer played eight Test matches and 16 innings in England, picking 30 wickets at an economy rate of 2.86.

On the other hand, Team India are currently going through a transition phase following the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The ongoing five-match series against England marks the start of India in the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). Following the retirement of Rohit Sharma, the BCCI named Shubman Gill as the new Test skipper of the Indian Cricket Team.