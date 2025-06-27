Jasprit Bumrah Sits Out of Training Session at Birmingham Amid Speculations of Him Missing Crucial 2nd Test: REPORT

England vs India: It is almost confirmed that ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to be rested in the second Test at Birmingham. Amid these rumours doing the rounds, Bumrah did not attend the training session behind closed doors at Edgbaston. The others - Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and rest trained behind closed doors. Bumrah is likely to miss the crucial second Test due to workload issues. In fact, even before the five-match series got underway, it was known that the ace Indian pacer would feature in only three of the five Tests.

Bumrah not featuring in the second Test is a rumour, which is yet to be confirmed. In the first Test at Headingley, Bumrah started well picking five wickets - his 14th five-wicket haul - in the first innings to rattle the hosts, but in the second - he looked lackluster and went wicketless.

Can India do Without Bumrah?

Bumrah is the world's best bowler currently as per ICC. And hence, Bumrah missing - would have an impact in the game. In the first innings of the Headingley Test, apart from Bumrah, India's attack looked ineffective to a large extent. In case, Bumrah is not there - the team may opt for Arshdeep Singh because of the angle he creates.

Will India Make Changes in Playing XI?