IND vs ENG- Indian Test Captain Shubman Gill Receives Strong Backing: 'The Advantage That He Has...'

Shubman Gill will be the centre of attraction for the next few weeks. India's new Test captain has assumed charge from the Headingley Test against England, which also marks the start of the new World Test Championship for both teams.

Shubman Gill Backed To Succeed As Indian Test Captain

This is the first time Gill is leading the Indian team as a full-fledged captain and he will be carrying the burden of hopes on his shoulders. India failed to secure a place in the WTC final last cycle and losses against New Zealand and Australia further put questions on India's Test credentials. Gill will have the task of bringing back the belief and Sanjay Manjrekar feels Gill will feel no pressure. The former Indian cricketer believes the selectors handpicked Gill for the responsibility and will give him a longer rope.

In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “The advantage that Shubman Gill has is that they have nothing to lose. The big names have gone, Jasprit Bumrah is not the captain, it's almost like he had to do the job. So he's not going to feel the pressure. Because the selectors have made such a big call, they'll back him and be supportive."

