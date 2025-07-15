IND vs ENG: Irfan Pathan Fires Massive 'Ben Stokes' Warning to Jasprit Bumrah, Dispels 'Workload Management' Claims

When Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the second India vs England Test at Edgbaston, it led to many ask why it is that he needed rest after just one match and whether or not his first rest should have been after the Lord's Test that India lost in heartbreaking fashion.

Bumrah was at his best for the third IND vs ENG Test at Lord's but was unable to prevent a loss. However, his managed workload stood in stark contrast to the manner in which England skipper Ben Stokes bowled on Day 5.

And it is this contrast that former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan looked to highlight when analysing the manner in which the Test went.

Pathan Questions India's Bumrah Usage

Speaking in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pathan praised Stokes for putting his body on the line and questioned India's need to manage the workload of their star bowler.

"Ben Stokes bowled a marathon 9.2 over spell in the morning on day five. What a player he is. He bowls, bats and executes a crucial run out of Rishabh Pant but there is no talk of workload management. But with India it is not like that," said Pathan.

Indeed, everyone knew that Stokes overbowled himself given he was in rhythm and felt like he could get a big wicket and that was what happened when he dismissed KL Rahul.

No Workload Talk During Matches?

And it is that sort of commitment to the cause Pathan was looking to get from the Indian think tank as he felt the constant limiting of Bumrah's spells did more to hamper them than it did to help them.

"Bumrah bowls five overs and waits for Joe Root to come out to bat when you need to control the game (in the second innings). It was disappointing. His workload was managed having not played at Edgbaston. When you play a match, there is no workload."