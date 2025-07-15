Mohammed Kaif Weighs In On Team India's Dramatic Fiasco In Lord's Test, Believes Captain Shubman Gill 'Will Learn The Hard Way'

Mohammed Kaif, the former Team India cricketer, has weighed in on Team India's setback to England in the third test match at Lord's. He believes that the Shubman Gill-Zak Crawley incident had ignited a spark inside Ben Stokes and the England squad, leading to their exceptional bowling display. Kaif added that the Indian captain would learn it the hard way and advised him to stay true to the temperament that suits his leadership style best.

Mohammed Kaif Highlights What Went Wrong For Shubman Gill & Team India At Lord's

The Shubman Gill-led Team India sustained a tough defeat at Lord's after suffering a dramatic collapse. Day three play had ended with a lot of tension between both sides, and the next day had peak entertainment for ardent cricket fans as the tension was vein-popping, raising the match's intensity. Eventually, Team India was eventually tamed by England's superior bowling as they gained the lead by 2-1 in the series.

Mohammed Kaif analyses what went wrong for Team India at Lords and expressed that Shubman Gill's tense banter with Zak Crawley lit the fire inside the England squad, leading to them putting up an incredible bowling display against India during the third test match.

"Shubman Gill's fight with Zak Crawley charged England. After Edgbaston, there were questions about their batting, bowling and captaincy. But that incident fired up Stokes and he bowled an inspiring spells. It is wise to stick to the attitude that works for you. Gill will learn this the hard way," Mohammed Kaif tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

All Eyes On The Fourth Test Showdown At Old Trafford

After England's inspiring performance snatched the win from Team India's hands at the Lord's Cricket Ground, the action now heads towards the north-west of the UK. The Ben Stokes-led side would be keen to pick up the series win in Manchester. On the other hand, Team India would be eager to level the series once again and ignite the fire inside them after the enormous setback.