IND vs ENG: Joe Root Reclaims Top Spot in ICC Rankings After Scoring 37th Test Century at Lord's

The dramatic ending of the third India vs England Test at Lord's meant that a lot of people actually overlooked the valiant knock that Joe Root played in the first innings of the Test match, when he notched up his 37th Test century.

Root came in to bat at a time when the home team were in need of a rebuild from having lost early wickets, and the Yorkshire batter did his bit in not only getting the innings back on track but also getting a valuable century.

And the knock not only aided England's cause in eventually taking a 2-1 series lead, it also led to Joe Root becoming the highest-ranked batter in the ICC rankings for Test cricket once again.

Root Displaces Harry Brook

It was only last week that Root was replaced at the top of the rankings by fellow England and Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook.

However, Root's hundred - coupled with Brook having a poor time with the bat at Lord's - led to the 34-year-old reclaiming the top spot.

What's more, Brook actually slipped to third spot behind Kane Williamson, who moved up the rankings despite not having been involved in a Test match!

KL Rahul, another centurion at Lord's, saw his own position rise - he went up 5 positions to be on 35th in the latest standings. But that was the only good news for Indian batters on this list.

Big Losses for India in ICC Rankings

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal also fell one spot as he was overtaken in the standings by Steve Smith, who fared better with the bat vs West Indies than Jaiswal did in England.

However, this was not the only major slip in the rankings that involved an Indian batter, as Indian skipper Shubman Gill also saw his spot drop.

Gill came into the Lord's Test on the back of back-to-back hundreds but a poor showing saw him drop three places to 9th in the latest standings.