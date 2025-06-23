IND vs ENG - KL Rahul Puts India Back In Game At Headingley Test With His Sensational Hundred Against England

England vs India: Star Indian batter KL Rahul smashed a sensational 202-ball century against England in the ongoing Test match at Headingley in Leeds, on Monday, June 20th.

It was KL Rahul's ninth Test hundred that helped Team India to give a solid fightback to England on Day 04 of the ongoing Headingley Test.

In the last ball of the 62nd over, KL Rahul took two runs to claim his ninth Test century. The 33-year-old batter also celebrated his hundred in style as he kissed the crest on his India helmet and then went on to the other end of the pitch to hug Rishabh Pant.

With his startling hundred against the Three Lions, KL Rahul made history in Leeds, as he became the first Indian opener to slam three Test centuries in England.

KL Rahul's Stats In Test Cricket

KL Rahul made his Test debut in 2014 against Australia. Following that, the 33-year-old played 59 Test matches and 103 innings, scoring 3410 runs at an average of 34.8, and a strike rate of 52.77. As of now, KL Rahul has scored nine centuries and 17 fifties in red-ball cricket.

Nasser Hussain Heaps Praise On KL Rahul

KL Rahul also received huge praise from former England cricketer Nasser Hussain. While speaking on Sky Cricket, the 57-year-old hailed Rahul, calling him an 'elegant' batter. Hussain hailed KL Rahul's ability to play against the outside deliveries. Nasser Hussain also called KL Rahul's knock a 'masterclass'.

"He is so elegant. Even when a ball goes past the outside edge, it doesn't faze him too much. If you want to learn how to bat in English conditions, he is giving you a masterclass," Nasser Hussain said on Sky Cricket, as quoted by ANI.

Team India struggled a bit during the start of their second inning; however, KL Rahul's strong performance kept the visitors in the game. Earlier on Day 03, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan's wickets. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was dismissed by English pacer Brydon Carse at the beginning of the play on Day 04.