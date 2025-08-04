'Making These Mistakes...': Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Slammed For Not Using Spinners Properly at Oval

India vs England: Did India miss a trick by not using Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar well? While that can be questioned if India lose the game at Oval on Monday, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who has a sharp opinion on anything on cricket, said that that is somewhere India failed tactically.

‘We haven’t been the sharpest’

“Coming back to the topic of spinners not being used, I have felt in this series that there has been a lack of game awareness and in many ways, our tactical acumen both on and off the field. This is the main reason why England are ahead in this series and India are behind. We haven’t been the sharpest,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

“Making these mistakes is a huge gap. We don’t know whether the message is going from outside to the middle. We don’t know the dressing room talks. But in today’s day and age, these mistakes can definitely be avoided,” he added.

In this series, Jadeja and Washington Sundar have had more impact with the bat than the ball and that is understandable. Both Sundar and Jadeja have played crucial roles with the bat at various point of times in this series. It would be interesting to see if either Gambhir or Gill speaks on this matter after the series is over.

Who Wins At Oval?