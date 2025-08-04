Mohammed Siraj's Anger is FAKE? Joe Root Makes Shocking Claim After Verbal Duel With India Pacer Ahead of Final Day at Oval

India vs England: All through the season, Joe Root has been England's main man with the bat. And again, on his final outing this series - he did not disappoint. Root hit a glorious 105 and nearly took his side over the line, But during his stay in the middle, there were a few instances when Mohammed Siraj tried to get under his skin. While Prasidh Krishna was the one who got him eventually, one can safely say that Siraj played a part in it by getting inside Root's head.

During the press conference after Day 4, Root reckoned Siraj's aggression is a little ‘fake’ at times.

‘He has got this fake anger about him’

"He is someone that you want on your team. He is that kind of character. He gives everything for India, and it is credit to him for that, the way he approaches cricket. He has got this fake anger about him sometimes, which I can see straight through."

"You can tell he is actually a really nice lad. But he tries incredibly hard. He is a very skilful player."

"There is a reason why he's got the wickets he has, because one, his work ethic and two, his skill level. I enjoy playing against him. He always has a big smile on his face, and he will give everything for his team. I guess you could not want anything more of that as a fan watching, and a great example to any young player starting out," he concluded.

Oval Test Hangs on Thin Ice

As we enter into the final day of the Test match, all four results are possible. India can win, so can England, also there could be a tie and a draw if it rains throughout the day.