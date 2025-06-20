IND vs ENG: Mark Wood Offers Encouraging Injury Update, Sets Sight On Return To Action Against India

Updated 20 June 2025 at 23:28 IST
The England bowling lineup was left to toil on the first day of the first Test at Headingley. The Indian batters looked in complete control, and they weren't really troubled by the English bowlers.
Riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's brilliant hundred, India ended day one with 359 runs omn the board. The Headingley pitch offered very little for the fast bowlers and as the game progresses, it is expected to assist the batters. The English fast bowling lineup failed to make a mark. The trio of Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue just came up one wicket among themselves while captain Ben Stokes proved to be the highest wicket taker on day one.
Amid the disappointing day, England have been boosted by the return of Mark Wood from injury. The lanky fast bowler underwent a surgery on March and was expected to miss the entire summer. But on the BBC Test match special, he confirmed he might be in lineto feature in the 5th Test.
As quoted by the Daily mail, He said, “Rehab is going well. ”I have just started bowling, very lightly, but I am on the comeback trail now officially.
"I am hoping still to play a part in this series. I am still targeting maybe the last Test.
“Anything before that is probably a bit too soon. The last Test I might not get there, but at the minute that is still my focus, that I might play a part.”
Gus Atkinson and Jofra Archer are still on the sidelines with injury issues.
The visitors will be happy with how the first day of the Test has shaped out for them. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal forged a 91-run partnership, setting up the platform for an exciting Test match. Jaiswal brought up his century in 144 balls while Shubman Gill emulated Virat Kohli's feat to score a hundred on Test debut. Rishabh Pant too has managed to find his rhythm, and day two could see the visitors score a pile of runs.
