IND vs ENG: England Penalised At Headingley, India Rewarded Five Penalty Runs In 51st Over, Know What Happened

India are in a commanding position against England on the first day of the first Test at Headingley. Rising on Yashasvi Jaiswal's hundred and Shubman Gill's fifty, the visitors are expected to pile up a mammoth score on the board.

England Were Penalised Five Runs Against India In First Test

During the match, England were penalised and five runs were awarded to the visitors.

The event unfolded during the 51st over. Jaiswal edged a Ben Stokes delivery and the ball went on to Harry Brook, who was stationed at second slip. But England's white ball captain failed to grab the ball properly as it bounced before him and in a bid to collect it he pushed it towards the helmet lying behind wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. As per the law, five runs were awarded to India's score. Jaiswal and Gill didn't decide to run so only five runs were awarded on that single delivery.

As per MCC Law 28.3.3, if a ball hits the helmet behind the wicketkeeper during the play, the delivery shall be deemed to be a dead ball and five runs shall be awarded to the batting side.

Indian Batters Carved Up Solid Display