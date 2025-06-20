IND vs ENG: England Penalised At Headingley, India Rewarded Five Penalty Runs In 51st Over, Know What Happened

Updated 20 June 2025 at 23:34 IST
India are in a commanding position against England on the first day of the first Test at Headingley. Rising on Yashasvi Jaiswal's hundred and Shubman Gill's fifty, the visitors are expected to pile up a mammoth score on the board.
During the match, England were penalised and five runs were awarded to the visitors.
The event unfolded during the 51st over. Jaiswal edged a Ben Stokes delivery and the ball went on to Harry Brook, who was stationed at second slip. But England's white ball captain failed to grab the ball properly as it bounced before him and in a bid to collect it he pushed it towards the helmet lying behind wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. As per the law, five runs were awarded to India's score. Jaiswal and Gill didn't decide to run so only five runs were awarded on that single delivery.
As per MCC Law 28.3.3, if a ball hits the helmet behind the wicketkeeper during the play, the delivery shall be deemed to be a dead ball and five runs shall be awarded to the batting side.
The way the opening day of the Test has shaped up, Shubman Gill and Co. will be very happy. A 91-run partnership between KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal laid the groundwork for an intriguing Test match. Shubman Gill followed in Virat Kohli's footsteps by scoring a century on his Test captaincy debut, and Jaiswal also reached his century in 144 balls. The visitors may score a ton of runs on day two since Rishabh Pant has also been able to settle into his groove. With the pitch offering very little for the fast bowlers, it remains to be seen how Jasprit Bumrah and Co. fare.
