IND vs ENG: 'When SG Met SG' - Sunil Gavaskar Surprises Shubman Gill With a Special Gift After Day 3 of 5th Test

Heading into the 5th Test of the India vs England series, all eyes were on Shubman Gill as the Indian skipper was close to breaking a record that for years had been held by legendary former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. Gill's target was on the 775, which was the number of runs Gavaskar had scored in a single series - an Indian record.

Unfortunately for the current Indian captain, he had a rare off outing in both innings at The Oval in London, meaning he missed out on the record by 21 runs. He managed just 21 and 11 in both innings and was thus unable to surpass the record that was clearly in his sights.

However, that did not stop Gavaskar from acknowledging the performances that Gill has put in throughout the series.

Gavaskar Gifts Gill a Special Cap and Shirt

Catching up with the Indian captain after Day 3 of the final Test, Gavaskar gifted him a signed cap and a shirt - something he revealed he has handed out only to a special few people.

"This is a little cap, which I give to very few people with my signature," Gavaskar told Gill as he gave him the souvenir.

What's more, Gavaskar also revealed that on Day 4 he would be wearing the ‘lucky jacket’ that he sported when India pulled off a memorable victory against Australia at The Gabba in 2021 - a match in which Gill had also shone.

Gill Misses One Record, But Breaks Another

And while Gill missed out on the record he probably coveted more, he did end up managing to surpass another record that Gavaskar had to his name.

Gavaskar previously held the record for most number of runs scored by an Indian Test captain in a single series, having scored 732 runs vs the West Indies in the 1978-79 series.