IND vs ENG: Rain Pushes Play To Fifth Day of Oval Test, England 339/6 Needing 35 Runs, India Chasing 4 Wickets

Mohammed Siraj appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Joe Root on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 4: There will be no further play at The Oval on day four as rain has extended the play to the fifth day. Team India and England Cricket would be back in action tomorrow, with the hosts needing 35 runs to win. India, on the other hand, has put the game on the edge as they require four wickets to seal the deal.

In a tense outing at The Oval in London, England looked to be sailing with two clinical centuries from Harry Brook and Joe Root. But Team India bounced back, with their seam doing wonders and picking five wickets on day four.

England scored 339/6 before bad lighting stopped play, and then rain showed up. The umpires have called stumps. The thrilling Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will extend to day 25.

England Cricket Pull Off An Incredible Counter-Attack Against Team India

England opened day four with utter dominance with the bat. Opener Ben Duckett began the action with a commanding fifty but was eventually dismissed after KL Rahul completed a clean catch at the slip cordon. The Pope was also silenced at 27 runs.

But the Harry Brook-Joe Root partnership ploughed through the Indian bowling attack. The counter-attack elevated England in the game, putting Team India under immense pressure. The fumble by Siraj cost them big-time as the Englishmen wreaked havoc throughout their partnership.

After Team India managed to take down Joe Root and Harry Brook, the momentum significantly shifted as Jacob Bethell was dismissed at five runs.

Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton had a hard time while facing India's seam attack, with the batters attempting to scramble for runs but struggling to do so.

Resilient Indian Pace Attack Breaks Partnerships In Challenging Day 4 Conditions

Team India gained massive seam movement after the weather turned overcast. The fast bowlers primarily picked up the wickets, dismissing key batters like Ben Duckett, Joe Root and Harry Brook.

Prasidh Krishna is on a three-wicket haul, while Mohammed Siraj gathered two scalps. Akash Deep also proved himself beneficial by picking up the prized wicket of Brook.

However, poor lighting conditions prompted the on-field umpires to use the light meter, deeming the conditions unfit for play. The action had to be stopped, and players returned to their respective dressing rooms.