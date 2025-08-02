Mohammed Siraj's 'Whom Would I Hug' Admission For Jasprit Bumrah After Oval Heroics is Heartwarming

India vs England: Mohammed Siraj was on fire on the second day at the Oval in the final Test. His four-wickets helped India get a new lease of life in the must-win game. Following his brilliant effort with the ball, Siraj admitted the talk he had with his fast-bowling partner Jasprit Bumrah. Siraj, in a video shared by the BCCI, asks Bumrah about whom will I hug after taking five wickets. To that, Bumrah assures he would be there, but asks him to first pick up the wickets.

‘Whom Would I Hug’

“I told Jasprit Bumrah, ‘Why are you leaving? Whom would I hug after taking five wickets?’” Siraj shared in a video post ed by the BCCI. “He said, ‘I’ll be here. You just take the five.’”

Siraj, who looked a little off-colour in his first spell on Day 2, came roaring back in his second spell - picking the crucial wickets off Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook. At one point of time, when the English openers were in the middle, it seemed that the game is slipping away from the Indians, but the way the fast bowlers bowled their heart out and brought the team back in the contest is commendable.

Day 2 at the Oval

Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took four wickets apiece to reduce England to 215/7 by tea on Day 2.