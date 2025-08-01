IND vs ENG 5th Test: Team India’s Fierce Bowling Spell Dents England Batters, Visitors Hold The Score To 75/2 At Day 2 Stumps

Akash Deep puts his arm around Ben Duckett after taking his wicket during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day Two: The Shubman Gill-led Team India delivered an exceptional counter-attack against the England batters. After Team India were bowled out at 224 in their first innings, the hosts started with all guns blazing as they picked up the bazball intent early in the play.

The Ollie Pope-led side quickly closed in, taking the lead. But the Mohammed Siraj-led bowling attack came in clutch as they rallied through the English batters by picking timely wickets.

England failed to pick up a big lead in the competition as Team India turned the tables with their thunderous bowling spell. Despite being inexperienced, the bowlers stood out with their stunning spells to rattle the English batters.

Team India returned to bat and ended the third session at 75/2. They have also picked up a 52 run lead by the end of day two at The Oval.

Team India Turn The Tables With Exceptional Seam Bowling Spells

The England cricket team restricted Team India to 224 in the first innings, with Karun Nair being the standout at 57 runs.

England sought to pick up the pace and gain the lead on day two as they rained down runs. The batters started punching the ball steadily as many deliveries raced towards the boundaries.

But Team India pulled something miraculous out of their pouch. After struggling against England, Akash Deep picked up the opening scalp by taking out Ben Duckett, and the wickets kept on coming after that.

Mohammed Siraj emerged as the strike bowler by picking four wickets in the innings. Prasidh Krishna also bowled with intent and troubled the batters with his variations and intensity, picking up four scalps.

England eventually picked up the lead, but it was a slender 29-run gain. The Indian seam attack went above expectations during England's innings and established dominance during the play.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Deep End Day Two In The Middle

Team India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul came out to bat on day two, with the youngster punching the balls around while Rahul played like a monk. However, the veteran lost his wicket once again, with Joe Root providing the assist by completing the catch. Rahul was dismissed at just seven runs by Josh Tongue.

India suffered another blow when Sai Sudharsan was taken down after a brilliant lbw by Gus Atkinson. Sudharsan was about to get set in the game, but he was dismissed at 11 runs. But Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled off a clinical half century during the play.