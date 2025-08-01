'Not Sure if...': Dinesh Karthik Reacts to Akash Deep's Controversial Send-Off to Ben Duckett at Oval

India vs England: It was a big moment in the match when Akash Deep got Ben Duckett on Day 2 at Oval on Friday. England, after dismissing India early, were on a roll as the openers got them off to a flyer. That is when Akash Deep got the wicket of Duckett, who was trying to reverse-lap again. Duckett perished for a breezy 43 off 38 balls.

But, it is what transpired after the dismissal that drew all the limelight. After the wicket, Akash stopped Duckett on his way to the pavilion and had a few words with him. Duckett also said something. Now, that has made all the news. Veteran India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has reacted to it. Karthik was not sure if it was the right way to send a batter off. Karthik also suspected that the two may be knowing each other well by the way they interacted.

‘Not many batsmen would behave the way Ben Duckett did’

“I'm not sure if this is the right way to send off a batter, especially after you've got him out. Not many batsmen would behave the way Ben Duckett did, or rather did. It looked like they knew each other really well," he said while on commentary.

England on Top

The hosts are way ahead in the game at the moment after having bundling India out for 224. All India could add to their overnight score was 20 more runs while losing four wickets.