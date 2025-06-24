IND vs ENG- R Ashwin Sheds Light On Yashasvi Jaiswal's Struggles With Slip Catches: 'Let’s All Just Understand Something...'

An exciting finale is on the cards when India face off against England on the 5th day of the first Test in Leeds. England finished day four at 21/0, and Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley will have the onus to get the momentum going on day five.

R Ashwin Defends Yashasvi Jaiswal Following His Slip Fielding Misery

India's sloppy fielding has been a major concern, and Yashasvi Jaiswal was in focus in particular. The Indian opener missed three catches at slip, and all three came off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. England batters capitalised on that advantage as the likes of Ollie Pope and Harry Brook went on to pile up big scores.

Ravichandran Ashwin came forward to defend Jaiswal, insisting the Dukes ball needs time for adaptation. In a video on his official X (formerly Twitter), he said, “There has been some talk about his catching at slip cordon," Ashwin said in a video on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. “Yes, he has found it tough. But let’s all just understand something — and cut [him] some slack — which we often fail to do is how difficult it is to catch, not just in English conditions. It’s cold weather and it’s also about the feel of the Duke’s ball. It can take some adaptation time. The SG ball feels nice and comfortable inside the hand, the Kookaburra feels smaller. The Duke’s is harder and definitely, from a field perspective, feels bigger and it’s not easy."

Jasprit Bumrah Holds The Key Role For India