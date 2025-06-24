IND vs ENG- R Ashwin Sheds Light On Yashasvi Jaiswal's Struggles With Slip Catches: 'Let’s All Just Understand Something...'

Updated 24 June 2025 at 15:40 IST
An exciting finale is on the cards when India face off against England on the 5th day of the first Test in Leeds. England finished day four at 21/0, and Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley will have the onus to get the momentum going on day five.
India's sloppy fielding has been a major concern, and Yashasvi Jaiswal was in focus in particular. The Indian opener missed three catches at slip, and all three came off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. England batters capitalised on that advantage as the likes of Ollie Pope and Harry Brook went on to pile up big scores.
Ravichandran Ashwin came forward to defend Jaiswal, insisting the Dukes ball needs time for adaptation. In a video on his official X (formerly Twitter), he said, “There has been some talk about his catching at slip cordon," Ashwin said in a video on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. “Yes, he has found it tough. But let’s all just understand something — and cut [him] some slack — which we often fail to do is how difficult it is to catch, not just in English conditions. It’s cold weather and it’s also about the feel of the Duke’s ball. It can take some adaptation time. The SG ball feels nice and comfortable inside the hand, the Kookaburra feels smaller. The Duke’s is harder and definitely, from a field perspective, feels bigger and it’s not easy."
The onus will be on the Indian bowlers to hit the right line and length on day five. In the recent past, England have shown their willingness to chase big scores with sheer ease. But with a certain Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian ranks, it won't be an easy task for the home side. Bumrah picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul in the 1st innings and the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna will have the responsibility to assist him.
