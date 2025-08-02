Rarer Than Solar Eclipse! Gautam Gambhir's Rare Smiling Reaction After Akash Deep's Maiden Test Fifty Sets Twitter Ablaze

India vs England: Nightwatchman Akash Deep came up with the goods with the bat on Saturday in the final Test at Oval to put India right in front. Aakash was positive in his approach putting away the bad balls and defending the good ones well. His maiden fifty has put England in a corner and India have certainly put themselves in the driver's seat.

Akash got to the milestone with a boundary on the on-side. He went for a wild swing, the ball somehow got the connection and then, it raced to the boundary. But it was after he got to the milestone, the reactions that came from the Indian dressing-room was unmissable. While all the players applauded Akash's effort with the bat, it was coach Gautam Gambhir, who stole the show. Gambhir, who rarely smiles - was spotted smiling away. The Gambhir reaction is drawing comments on social space. Fans are lauding Akash Deep for getting a smile out of the ever-so-serious Gambhir.

‘Rarer Than Solar Eclipse!’

Akash-Jaiswal Put India in Box Seat

It was about seeing off the first hour on Day 3, and Akash Deep, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal did just that. While Akash went onto get to his maiden Test fifty, Jaiswal is looking good to notch up yet another Test century.