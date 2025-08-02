Shubman Gill Receives High Praise From Michael Vaughan For 'Outstanding Captaincy' During Fifth Test At The Oval

Shubman Gill holds hand of Mohammed Siraj during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

Michael Vaughan, the former English Test cricketer, has applauded India captain Shubman Gill for his leadership skills during the fifth Test at The Oval.

The former cricketer was impressed with how Gill managed Team India's seam bowlers in the second innings as Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj unleashed their wrath on the English batters in the game.

Michael Vaughan Applauds Shubman Gill’s Captaincy in Day Two Action

The Indian cricket team turned the momentum in their favour during the second day of action at The Oval. Team India's seam arsenal, led by their workhorse Mohammed Siraj, was exceptional during the second half of England's first innings.

Captain Shubman Gill excelled in managing his bowlers throughout the innings as Team India effectively restricted the hosts from accumulating a substantial lead.

Michael Vaughan was impressed with Shubman Gill's captaincy skills in the afternoon session and deemed him an outstanding leader.

“The captaincy of Shubman Gill was outstanding in the afternoon because he brought the field in and he said to the England players, ‘If you’re going to play good shots, you’re going to be rewarded, but if you don’t, then there’s a chance we’ll take one or two wickets’,” Vaughan said, as per the Indian Express.

India Bowlers Run Riot Over England Batters In Day Two

The Ollie Pope-led England were left struggling to score runs as Team India delivered an onslaught with the ball to keep them at bay.

While they managed to secure the lead, the hosts could not go much farther as the Indian seam attack restricted them to 247 runs, securing a 23-run lead.

Team India quickly pounced on the attack, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal striking a half-century in the day's final session. Even though they lost two wickets, they have held the momentum. Nightwatcher Akash Deep has done an exceptional job and remained unbeaten at the end of day two.