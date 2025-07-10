IND vs ENG| Sachin Tendulkar Points Out Shubman Gill's Transformative Impact As Captain: 'Makes A Huge Difference In Decision-making'

Captain Shubman Gill shattered multiple records at Edgbaston and further established his leadership credentials in the 2nd Test match. The 25-year-old replaced Rohit Sharma as India's red-ball captain, and in his first Test series, he has been proving his critics wrong.

Sachin Tendulkar Advocates For Shubman Gill's Captaincy

Gill paved the way for a win with a record-breaking 269 run knock in Birmingham, and riding on his heroics, India went on to secure a brilliant 336-run victory. The onus will be on Gill to lead India to a first Test series win since 2007 and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar has endorsed Gill's leadership ability.

In an interaction with Star Sports, he said, “He's been good. He's very calm and composed. I strongly believe that the rest of the 10 players react to whatever decision he has taken. There have been measured decisions and his batting is complementing that as well because if a captain is in good form, it makes a huge difference in decision-making. You need to be in the right frame of mind to make those important calls. He's been batting brilliantly. An opposition normally looks to find weak areas in your batting technique and at this point he has been incredible. I'm very happy the way we came back in the second Test match after that disappointing first Test.”

Sachin Tendulkar Added Another Feather To His Cap

Another feather has been added to Sachin Tendulkar's hat as the MCC museum at Lord's unveiled his portrait. The legendary Indian batter was in attendance and was seen posing with his portrait which was made by artist Stuart Pearson Wright. The portrait is derived from an image taken at Sachin Tendulkar's home, 18 years ago.