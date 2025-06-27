IND vs ENG - Sanjay Bangar Urges Shubman Gill-Led Team India To Include Wrist-Spin Kuldeep Yadav In The Playing XI For Edgbaston Test

Sanjay Bangar urges Team India to include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing eleven for the Edgbaston Test | Image: ANI

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India suffered a five-wicket defeat against Ben Stokes' England in the first Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Headingley in Leeds, on Tuesday, June 24th.

Following India's defeat, many cricket pundits questioned India's team selection in the first Test match. Meanwhile, former cricketer Sanjay Bangar urged the team management to include spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the Indian Playing XI for the upcoming match of the series.

Sanjay Bangar Wants The Inclusion Of Kuldeep Yadav In India's Playing XI For Edgbaston Test

While speaking on Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar said that the Shubman Gill-led side have to bring Kuldeep Yadav in the Playing XI. He pointed out that English batters have performed poorly against wrist spinners in the past, which will give an advantage to Kuldeep in the upcoming game.

"The team will have to think a bit on how to bring in Kuldeep Yadav. Given the approach we saw from England's batters in the first innings, Kuldeep Yadav being a wrist-spinner, the English batters have not done well often against wrist-spin," Sanjay Bangar said.

Kuldeep Yadav's Stats In Test

Kuldeep Yadav's Test debut came in 2017 against Australia. Following that, the 30-year-old played 13 Test matches and 24 innings, taking 56 wickets at an economy rate of 3.55 and a bowling average of 22.16.

Kuldeep Yadav played his last Test match in 2024, against New Zealand in Bengaluru. After that, he has not been a part of India's playing eleven in Test cricket.

Currently, Team India are going through a transition phase. The retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has shaken the base of India's Test team.

It is Shubman Gill who has been named the new Test skipper of the Indian Cricket Team after Shubman Gill bid adieu to red-ball cricket.

Under Shubman Gill's leadership, Team India began their voyage in the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) with the five-match Test series against England.