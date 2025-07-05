IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Continues To Rule The 'Land Of Kings And Queens', India Captain Follows Up His 200 With Stellar Ton In Second Innings

England vs India: India captain Shubman Gill once again delivered a remarkable performance on Day 04 of the Edgbaston Test against England.

Shubman Gill scored a 130-ball century during India's second innings against England at the Edgbaston Test on Saturday, July 5th.

The memorable moment came in the third ball of the 67th over, as he took a single to etch his name in the record books. It's Gill's second century in this Test match; the 25-year-old also scored a double century during India's second innings at Edgbaston.

Records galore after the Indian captain's dominating knock at Edgbaston. Shubman Gill became the third Indian captain after Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli to hammer hundreds in both innings of a Test match.

Gill also became the second cricketer after Virat Kohli to register three centuries in his first two Tests as captain. The youngster also became the ninth batter to smash a double hundred and a ton in the same Test.