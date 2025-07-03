IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Continues To Shatter Records At Edgbaston, Becomes Second Indian Captain To Enter Exclusive Club

India vs England: Shubman Gill recorded his new test high score as India have continued their pursuit to secure a win in the second Test at Edgbaston. The Indian captain has now scored successive Test hundreds as Test captain.

Shubman Gill ENtered Exclusive Club WIth His Sensational Hundred

Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Test team and this England series marked his debut. He already smashed a century in the 1st innings of the Leeds test and further backed it up with another stellar knock at Edgbaston. The 25-year-old is currently playing on 168 and has already surpassed his previous high score. This also happened to be his maiden 150 in Test cricket and in the proceedings, he has joined an exclusive club featuring only the legendary Mohammad Azharuddin. The former Indian cricketer remains the only Indian captain with a 150+ score on English soil and now Gill has joined him.

The Gujarat Titans captain could also get past Azharuddin to become the Indian captain with the highest score in England. He needs 12 more runs to achieve this feat.

Gill also joined an elusive list of Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli to become the 5th Indian to score successive 50+ scores as an Indian captain. He also now has more international hundreds than MS Dhoni. With this Test ton, Gill has crossed Dhoni's tally of 15 international hundreds.

Shubman Gill And Ravindra Jadeja Helped India To Rebuild