Ex-England Player Compares Shubman Gill To Former India Skipper, Snubs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni While Lavishing Praise On IND Captain

IND vs ENG: Carrying the legacy of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli forward, Shubman Gill, the skipper of the Indian Test team, has demonstrated top-notch batting capabilities and skills after starting his stint as India's number four in Test matches. Despite a heartbreaking result in Headingley, India's batting looked flawless, and the next generation looks all set to deliver the goods on the grandest stage.

Shubman Gill has led India's charge from the front and has allowed his bat to do the talking. Gill certainly understands the responsibility that he has on his shoulders, both as the captain of the Indian team and as the new number four. After the Headingley Test, Gill very openly said in a press conference that he wasn't very happy with his performance, and he wanted to score a big hundred in order to help his team's cause. The Indian captain scored over 140 runs in the first innings of the Headingley Test.

David Lloyd Compares Shubman Gill To Mohammad Azharuddin

For the past thirty-three years, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar played for India at number four. Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar were two of the greatest batters that the game of cricket ever saw, and Shubman knew that he had very big shoes to fill in. Prior to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, there was a lot of chatter about Gill's overseas Test average, and he has now changed all of it with back-to-back Test tons in England.

Former English player and commentator David Lloyd feels that Gill is similar to ex-India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who was considered to be technically flawless. 'Shubman Gill has slotted in seamlessly at number four, with a century at Headingley and another hundred here. Batting looks effortless to him, and he is wonderful to watch. He reminds me of Mohammad Azharuddin, who with his languid stroke play and relaxed mannerisms looked like nothing fazed him,' wrote Bumble, in his column for the Daily Mail.

India In Dire Need To Win Edgbaston Test Match

Shubman Gill's India are currently 0-1 down in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. India did dominate most of the sessions of the Headingley Test, but they still couldn't win it. If India fall short and lose the Edgbaston Test, they will be 0-2 down in the series, and it will be very tough for them to register a comeback.