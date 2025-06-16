Sai Sudharsan Names 25-Year-Old Spinner As His 'Inspiration' To Play For Team India Ahead Of England Series

Ahead of India's five-match Test series against England, young batter Sai Sudharsan hailed 25-year-old spinner for inspiring him to play for the country.

Earlier on May 24th, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 18-member Team India squad for the upcoming five-match series against England.

It was BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar who attended the press conference in Mumbai on May 24th to announce the squad.

Following Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirements from Test cricket, the BCCI called up many youngsters in the squad for the upcoming series.

The young batter Sai Sudharsan received his maiden Test call-up ahead of India's series against England. Meanwhile, veteran batter Karun Nair also received a Test call-up after seven years.

Sai Sudharsan Names His Inspiration To Play For Team India

In a video shared on the official social media handle of the BCCI, Sai Sudharsan revealed that it was Washington Sundar who has been his inspiration for a long time.

Sudharsan hailed his fellow Chennai cricketer for performing stupendously both for the country and the franchise in the IPL.

"He has been my inspiration since I was young. I have played a few games against him, so it is always special. To be honest, we have looked up to him a lot. I have practised once or twice (against Sundar), the way he went up and the way he played for the country, it was really quick, so I had that in my mind. He did well in the IPL, and then he played for the country...," Sudharsan said.

Sai Sudharsan Received Orange Cap In IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan had a stunning season in the IPL 2025, scoring 759 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 156.17. The 23-year-old was also the highest run-scorer in the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament.

Even though Sudharsan has made his India debut in the ODIs. But he is yet to play his first Test match. However, the youngster has stunning numbers in the first-class cricket, scoring 1957 runs from 29 matches at a strike rate of 55.06.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar made his Test debut in 2021 against Australia. Following that, the 25-year-old has picked up 25 wickets after playing nine Test matches and 16 innings, at an economy rate of 3.27.