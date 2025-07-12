IND vs ENG: Test Cricket Stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara Receives The Honour To Ring Lord's Bell At Day 3 After Sachin Tendulkar

Cheteshwar Pujara, India's Test stalwart and legendary Saurashtra cricketer, was recently honoured at Lord's Cricket Ground as he rang the five-minute bell at the home of cricket to commence day three action between England and India. With the series now evenly poised, both teams are aiming for a win in the third test match to make things very interesting. India and England are looking for a win in London.

Cheteshwar Pujara Rings Five-Minute Bell At Lord's To Begin Day 3

The five-minute bell has immense significance at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The tradition signifies the beginning of a match which is being played at the home of cricket, and it is rung five minutes before the start of the action.

On day three of the third test match between India and England, Cheteshwar Pujara was honoured at the home of cricket as he rang the iconic five-minute bell at Lord's Cricket Ground. The Indian test stalwart has now etched his name among the elite list of legends who have been a part of the tradition over the years.

Only cricketers like Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, Sir Vivian Richards, Kapil Dev, Sir Ian Botham and Shane Warne have got the honour of ringing the bell. Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar had the honour of ringing the traditional bell on day one at Lord's, and he was met with rousing applause. Pujara now joins the elite legends.

Cheteshwar Pujara is a defined legend in Tests as his composure during red-ball matches has received praise from all over, characterising him as a legendary name in the longest format of the game.

India Begin Day 3 Firmly Against England's Bowling Unit At Lord's

Jasprit Bumrah had a historic outing for Team India as he picked up a five-wicket haul, which helped India restrict England to 387 runs. The talismanic pacer got his name etched in the Lord's honours board after dismissing Joe Root and skipper Ben Stokes in the first innings. He then dismissed Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer to complete his five-wicket haul.