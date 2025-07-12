Michael Vaughan Puzzled By Team India’s Unusual Ball Replacement Tactics Amid Dukes Drama: 'You Just Got Three Wickets'

Shubman Gill hands the ball to Mohammed Siraj on day five of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

Michael Vaughan, the former England cricketer, has argued over India's constant ball-changing plan after the Dukes ball was changed multiple times. Vaughan said that there was no need for a change since it had done an ideal job for the visiting side.

Michael Vaughan Sounds Off On India's Constant Ball Changes

The Indian Cricket Team was not happy with the ball they received on day two of the Lord's Test. The ball had drastically altered in shape, and captain Shubman Gill had demanded a change. Ball manufacturer Dukes were under scrutiny after the frequent changes surprised the fans and analysts.

Michael Vaughan was critical of India's frequent ball changes, claiming that the second ball was doing the job irrespective of the shape. The former English skipper also pointed out the three wickets which the visitors had picked up.

"I'm a big believer that sometimes bowlers are a bit dumb. I've watched cricket for a number of years, and when you have got a ball that is moving around, I don't care how big it is, I don't care what shape it is in. It's moving around, you just got three wickets," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah had picked up three wickets when the second new ball was taken. But England did not drop any other wickets as they batted after the ball was changed once again.

Vaughan also criticised Mohammed Siraj, as he had called for a ball change. The former skipper said that the team should have whacked the fast bowler on the head. He also argued that they should not have done that, as it resulted in an advantage for England.

Jasprit Bumrah Still Shone Despite The Ball Drama

While the ball changes had attracted a lot of criticism, India's Jasprit Bumrah rose like a phoenix from the ashes. The talismanic pacer had made use of the conditions at hand to pick up a five-for, bringing India to a favourable position on day two.