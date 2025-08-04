Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Would Have Made a Difference? Ex-England Star's Huge Claim Amid Ongoing 5th Test at Oval

India vs England: The scoreline reads 2-1 in favour of England. The hosts need 35 more to win and have four wickets in hand. While all four results are possible, the final bit of the series promises a magical finish. Once the series ends and if India end up on the losing side, the big question would be - did the team miss Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit and Kohli are arguably the best batters of the generation and they retired from the format just ahead of the tour of England.

Did India Miss RoKo?

While the end result is still awaited, former England legend David Lloyd has gone on record to claim that Rohit and Kohli were missed. He reckoned they would have won India the big moments.

“India have been very impressive over the series, but they haven’t won the main moments," Lloyd wrote in his column for The Daily Mail. “If Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli were playing, I think the outcome would have been different. Certain players sniff out the main moments and are proactive rather than reactive. Ben Stokes is fabulous at that. India will be scratching their heads thinking how on earth they could lose this 3-1."

Who Has Last Laugh at Oval?

The game is on knife's edge with England needing 35 to win and they have four wickets in hand. It seemed we will not have a fifth day but things got a little too dark on Day 4 evening and then there was a light downpour as well which meant there would be play on Monday.