IND vs ENG: Will Jofra Archer Return In 3rd Test Against India? England Captain Ben Stokes Offers Huge Update

Jofra Archer missed out on a place as England named the playing XI for the second Test match against India. Ben Stokes and Co. defied the odds as they chased a record-breaking 371 runs to secure a historic victory at Headingley.

Ben Stokes Provides Jofra Archer Update

Archer was named in the squad for the second Test, and optimism was pretty high over his potential return in red-ball cricket for England. He appeared for Surrey after a four-year hiatus and proved his fitness with a prolonged spell in the County Championship game against Durham.

As per Sky Sports, Archer missed the training due to a family emergency and is expected to join the squad. Captain Ben Stokes revealed it was important for the England fast bowler to get some rhythm, keeping in mind he could play an important role in the ongoing Test series.

Ahead of the Edgbaston Test, as quoted by Sky Sports, he said, "It's been a long time since Jofra Archer has played Test cricket. He has been playing a lot of white ball cricket for England over the last couple of years. So to have him back with us after a long time I think is great for him. It's very important for him to be around the group this week. The last time he was in a Test dressing room was under a different regime. So I felt it was important, even if he didn't get selected in the group, he spends time around this group. I think hopefully we will see him playing a part in this series going forward."

England Named Unchanged Playing XI For Edgbaston Test