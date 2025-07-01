Toss In Edgbaston Likely To Impact The Result Of The IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Here's Why Shubman Gill Will Want The Coin Flip To Go His Way

IND vs ENG: The second Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series starts on July 2, 2025, and it will be played at the iconic Edgbaston Cricket Ground situated in Birmingham. England won the first Test match, and they currently lead the five-match series 1-0. India, on the other hand, are eyeing a win in Edgbaston so that they can level the series before they head towards the 'Mecca of Cricket', aka the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Dissecting The Role Of The Toss In Edgbaston Test

Ben Stokes had to face a lot of criticism for opting to bowl after he won the toss in Headingley. Every time India piled up runs, Ben Stokes was called out for his decision to bowl first. England did bank on their power of chasing, and they delivered the results on the final day of the game. Just like Headingley, the toss will play a massive role in the Edgbaston Test too.

Unfortunately for India, they have never won a Test match in Edgbaston since 1986. India has played eight Test matches in Edgbaston, they lost seven of them, and the remaining one ended in a draw. A total of sixty matches have been played at the iconic venue. Out of the sixty, nineteen matches have been won by teams batting first, and twenty-three of them have been won by teams bowling first.

Analyzing The Statistics Of Edgbaston Cricket Ground

Matches played: 60

60 Matches won while batting first: 19

19 Matches won bowling first: 23

23 Average score of first innings: 302

302 Average score of second innings: 315

315 Average score of third innings: 243

243 Average score of fourth innings: 157

157 Highest total: 710/7 (188.1 overs) by ENG vs IND

710/7 (188.1 overs) by ENG vs IND Lowest total: 30/10 (12.3 overs) by RSA vs ENG

30/10 (12.3 overs) by RSA vs ENG Highest run chased: 378/3 (76.4 overs) by ENG vs IND

378/3 (76.4 overs) by ENG vs IND Lowest runs defended: 121/10 (67 overs) by AUS vs ENG

India Look To Outsmart England In Edgbaston