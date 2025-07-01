Republic World
  Toss In Edgbaston Likely To Impact The Result Of The IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Here's Why Shubman Gill Will Want The Coin Flip To Go His Way

Updated 1 July 2025 at 13:05 IST

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Shubman Gill and Joe Root dueing IND vs ENG 1st Test
Shubman Gill and Joe Root dueing IND vs ENG 1st Test | Image: AP

IND vs ENG: The second Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series starts on July 2, 2025, and it will be played at the iconic Edgbaston Cricket Ground situated in Birmingham. England won the first Test match, and they currently lead the five-match series 1-0. India, on the other hand, are eyeing a win in Edgbaston so that they can level the series before they head towards the 'Mecca of Cricket', aka the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Dissecting The Role Of The Toss In Edgbaston Test

Ben Stokes had to face a lot of criticism for opting to bowl after he won the toss in Headingley. Every time India piled up runs, Ben Stokes was called out for his decision to bowl first. England did bank on their power of chasing, and they delivered the results on the final day of the game. Just like Headingley, the toss will play a massive role in the Edgbaston Test too.

Unfortunately for India, they have never won a Test match in Edgbaston since 1986. India has played eight Test matches in Edgbaston, they lost seven of them, and the remaining one ended in a draw. A total of sixty matches have been played at the iconic venue. Out of the sixty, nineteen matches have been won by teams batting first, and twenty-three of them have been won by teams bowling first.

Analyzing The Statistics Of Edgbaston Cricket Ground

  • Matches played: 60
  • Matches won while batting first: 19
  • Matches won bowling first: 23
  • Average score of first innings: 302
  • Average score of second innings: 315
  • Average score of third innings: 243
  • Average score of fourth innings: 157
  • Highest total: 710/7 (188.1 overs) by ENG vs IND
  • Lowest total: 30/10 (12.3 overs) by RSA vs ENG
  • Highest run chased: 378/3 (76.4 overs) by ENG vs IND
  • Lowest runs defended: 121/10 (67 overs) by AUS vs ENG

India Look To Outsmart England In Edgbaston

Despite Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from Test cricket, the Indian batting stood tall against England, and they delivered exactly everything that was asked out of them. Rishabh Pant scored centuries in both the innings, whereas KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal all scored centuries in order to put India in the driver's seat. England chased down over 370 runs in the final innings of the game and left India begging for answers.

Published 1 July 2025 at 13:05 IST