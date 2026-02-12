Ishan Kishan's Onslaught Against Namibia Helps India Register Major Powerplay Milestone In T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India squared off against Gerhard Erasmus’ Namibia in the 18th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, February 12.

Namibia won the toss and opted to bowl first in the fixture.

Ishan Kishan Guides India To Register Historic Milestone In T20 World Cup

India, batting first, scripted history in the T20 World Cup thanks to the southpaw Ishan Kishan. The Indian opener played an electrifying innings at a strike rate of 254.17.

In the sixth over, Kishan ran riot with his onslaught, hammering four sixes and one four in a single over against Namibian bowler JJ Smit.

At the end of the powerplay, India stood at 86/1, etching their name in the record books. The score of 86/1 is the fourth-highest powerplay total in the history of the men’s T20 World Cup and also India’s highest in the tournament.

West Indies hold the top spot with 92/1 against Afghanistan in the 2024 edition. Netherlands’ 91/1 against Ireland in 2014 stands second, while England’s 89/3 against South Africa in 2016 occupies third place.

Ishan Kishan Equals Yuvraj Singh's Landmark In T20 World Cup

Ishan Kishan also equalled Yuvraj Singh’s milestone in the T20 World Cup. The opener now shares the record for the joint fourth-fastest half-century for India in the tournament. Both Yuvraj and Kishan stand at fourth place with 20-ball fifties. Yuvraj achieved the landmark against Australia in the 2007 T20 World Cup, while Kishan matched it with his 20-ball half-century against Namibia in the ongoing edition.